(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Let’s go to the pitch, where Charlotte FC is preparing for not one but two matches in a week’s time.

TopBin90 CEO Jorge Gonzales joined CSL to talk Charlotte FC, the MLS, and everything else across sports worldwide.

This Saturday, Charlotte FC will host Inter Miami FC, then next Wednesday it’s the third round of the U.S. Open Cup. They travel to Richmond to play the Richmond Kickers of the USL.

Both games are important, but both will have very different looking rosters. Head coach Miguel Angel Ramirez says as of right now, the focus is on the MLS homestand.

CLTFC traded for forward Andre Shinyashiki this week, sending just under a quarter million in allocation money to Colorado for him. So, what does he bring to the table?

It’s early in the season, and the difference between a playoff spot and the basement is about a game and a half. Should the Crown be happy with where they are right now, and do you see them as a playoff team?

