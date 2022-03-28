CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Nearly 75,000 fans from across the country attended Charlotte FC’s first home match earlier this month, breaking MLS attendance records.

“All the fans coming together. It’s great to see,” A Carolina Hooliganz member said.

The Charlotte FC supporter group formed in 2020, sporting colorful masks.

“I want them to know the Hooliganz as opposed to who I am. That to me means more. I want the group to have the notoriety, not me who is under the mask, one member said.

Since the first match, the upper levels of Bank of America Stadium have been empty, but not for sale. Attendance has dropped off but remains consistent. Each match has brought around 30,000 fans.

“There are still a lot of new fans to the game, new fans to the sport. They just want to see wins and it’s not going to happen at all times. It’s going to be a process. It’s going to grow. A lot of the fans as long as we keep winning, like I said, we should be good. It will show who are the true supporters and who is just there to watch us win. If we lose, it happens,” Carolina Hooliganz member said.

Despite the drop-off, Charlotte FC is averaging around 44,000 fans each match, the second high attendance average in the league behind Atlanta.

“The support section is always going to be full. That’s the one place they can rely on. The rest of the stadium might be a little iffy, but they know for a fact behind that goal, that’s where we will be. We will be there supporting and yelling as much as we can to show them that we are there for them,” one Carolina Hooliganz member said.