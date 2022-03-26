CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte FC won their second match of the season against FC Cincinnati Saturday evening with a final of 2-0.

Much like their last match, Swiderski continued to bruise the net as he chalked two more. His first came in a timely fashion only six minutes into the match.

His second was an absolute beauty.

On a direct kick in the 55th minute, he struck the upper left 90 as Kann watched the ball soar by him on a diving attempt.

The Polish Pistol has helped FC take the league by storm the last two weeks, bringing them back-to-back victories and four goals himself alone.

Charlotte will play Philadelphia next at Bank of America Stadium Saturday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m.