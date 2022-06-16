(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Charlotte FC is planning to open the upper bowl in Bank of America Stadium on July 9. However, the club is away this week in Columbus, Ohio to play the Crew at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The struggles on the road for Charlotte FC are real as they are 0-6-1, but head coach Christian Lattanzio is confident in his team following their win last weekend.

How confident are you in the Charlotte FC? Join the conversation with CSL on Twitter.