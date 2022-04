CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Chelsea is coming to Bank of America Stadium.

An MLS source told QCN the west London group will take on Charlotte FC in July.

Charlotte has looked sharp and will surely face its biggest challenge yet.

The tentative date is set for the 20th.

