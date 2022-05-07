CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Charlotte FC took the crown Saturday afternoon, sealing a 1-0 win versus Inter Miami.

FC rumbled into the match off a 2-1 loss against Orlando City.

Just days ago, FC acquired the 2019 MLS Rookie of the Year, Andre Shinyashiki. He did not disappoint in his debut, scoring the game-winning goal in the 68th minute.

“I’m so fortunate to play in front of these fans,” Shinyashiki said. “This is amazing. It’s one of a kind for sure.”

FC dominated possession and had multiple opportunities throughout the first half but could not break the nil-nil score.

Charlotte aimed to lean on explosive wing play coming into the second, which they did. That’s where FC finally cracked the scoreboard.

The goal was set up by an incredible through ball to Reyna. He then dropped in a simple dime to Shinyashiki who gunned the ball to the opposite post from the six.

Close calls haunted FC for the remainder of the match, but Kahlina cleaned up most of the mess.

“I think we played a really good game,” Kahlina said. “My defense helped me. They save a few, I save a few… we will celebrate this!”

The group returns to the U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday, where they will take on the Richmond Kickers in the Round of 32 at 6:30 p.m.