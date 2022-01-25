Sergio Ruiz has first practice with Charlotte FC

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Charlotte FC is still waiting on goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina and winger Yordy Reyna to join the team.
But the club’s first signing, Sergio Ruiz, was spotted on the pitch today. It was his first practice with the team due to a delay with his visa.
Ruiz adds a key piece with his technical style at midfielder. He’s also known for his leadership qualities as a captain on his former team.
