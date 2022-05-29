SEATTLE, Wash. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Charlotte FC lost a heartbreaker to the Seattle Sounders FC 2-1 Sunday evening.

FC dealt the first blow, but Seattle eventually rallied to take the win.

Charlotte was eliminated from the U.S. Open Cup in the Round of 16 Wednesday night, 3-1, in New Jersey by the Red Bulls.

The match began in Charlotte’s favor. A free-kick by Jordy Alcívar pinged off the post directly to Ben Bender’s feet, and a simple tap-in would do.

1-0 Charlotte in the 21st minute.

Alcívar with the rip, Bender with the rebound! pic.twitter.com/naZoBy0Mv6 — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) May 30, 2022

Charlotte entered the half with confidence, as they led for a majority of the second.

However, Seattle rallied in the final 20 minutes, and Jordan Morris scored the equalizer in the 72nd minute.

Eight minutes later, Raúl Ruidíaz scored the game-winner on an unbelievable goal near the top of the box, which sailed over Kahlina’s mitts to the upper 90.

RAÚL RUIDÍAZ IS A BAD, BAD MAN pic.twitter.com/k3a5OyvZSK — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) May 30, 2022

FC will be back at Bank of America on Saturday, June 11 for a rematch against the New York Red Bulls.