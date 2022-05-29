SEATTLE, Wash. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Charlotte FC lost a heartbreaker to the Seattle Sounders FC 2-1 Sunday evening.
FC dealt the first blow, but Seattle eventually rallied to take the win.
Charlotte was eliminated from the U.S. Open Cup in the Round of 16 Wednesday night, 3-1, in New Jersey by the Red Bulls.
The match began in Charlotte’s favor. A free-kick by Jordy Alcívar pinged off the post directly to Ben Bender’s feet, and a simple tap-in would do.
1-0 Charlotte in the 21st minute.
Charlotte entered the half with confidence, as they led for a majority of the second.
However, Seattle rallied in the final 20 minutes, and Jordan Morris scored the equalizer in the 72nd minute.
Eight minutes later, Raúl Ruidíaz scored the game-winner on an unbelievable goal near the top of the box, which sailed over Kahlina’s mitts to the upper 90.
FC will be back at Bank of America on Saturday, June 11 for a rematch against the New York Red Bulls.