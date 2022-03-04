CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Bank of America stadium is turning into a soccer field as Charlotte FC fans get ready to watch history in the heart of Uptown.

“We have been planning for this day for over a month now,” Rocket Pizza bar manager Jenny Armstrong said.

Bars, breweries, and restaurants across Charlotte are bulking up on staff, beer, and food ahead of Saturday’s first MLS match at Bank of America stadium.

“Beer and soccer go hand in hand,” Chamber of Wooden Robot general manager Nick Szabo said. “People like to get a little buzzed and come out and watch some sports.”.

Ticketholders for Saturday’s match represent 12 countries and 49 states.

Fan attendance is expected to break MLS history. Fan attendance will set a new regular-season record with about 74,000 fans.

“It definitely helps out the local businesses and there is a lot of hype around it, and we are really excited. We’ve had people come in and ask about it. We are just really excited about it,” Armstrong said.

Fans also prepared for the match Friday. Hundreds filled the team store at Bank of America Stadium.

“I think it’s going to be really busy especially around the stadium and around the bars,” William Bryant said of Virginia said.

“I mean if you think about it like a football game. For a football game, everybody comes down from every state, now soccer opening up more tourists in a way. I think it is going to be really cool,” Angelica Castro said.