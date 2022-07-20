CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Wednesday night, another match will go down in Charlotte’s history books at Bank of America Stadium.

Charlotte FC will face Premier League powerhouse Chelsea FC in Charlotte’s most anticipated match of the year.

The international friendly match comes as The Blues tour the USA as part of their preseason preparations for their upcoming season.

For Charlotte, the group is in the mix of an intense playoff race in their inaugural MLS season. The friendly match could serve as a perfect change of pace.

“This is a great game to play for the card for the club, to play one of the best teams in the world with some of the best players in the world,” said Charlotte FC’s interim head coach Christian Lattanzio.

Governor Roy Cooper will attend the match and participate in a pre-game jersey swap with officials from the United Kingdom. The exchange recognizes Wednesday’s signed agreement between N.C. and the U.K. to strengthen economic ties and transition to a clean economy.

The rare opportunity for Charlotte’s club to test themselves against some of the biggest stars in the world will prove vital to their improvement.

“And so it’s a dual situation where we are, we want to try certain things but at the same time, also enjoy the moment of meeting one of the best clubs in the world, one of the best teams in the world,” said Lattanzio.

Most importantly, it will be an unforgettable experience for fans who will see their local team clash against a European giant.