Mark Your Calendars: Charlotte FC home debut March 5th vs. LA Galaxy

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mark your calendars, Queen City footie fans.

Charlotte FC, the Major League Soccer expansion team set to launch in its inaugural season in just a few months, has released some scheduling details, including its season opener as well as its home opener in Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium.

The club will open the season on the road on February 26th and will then make its city debut in Uptown on Saturday, March 5th at 8 p.m. against one of the league’s founding members, the Los Angeles Galaxy. The Galaxy has won the MLS Cup five times. Broadcast details have not yet been announced.

“This match is a massive opportunity for Charlotte FC to make our first impression in Major League Soccer, but also to soccer’s global audience,” said Club President Nick Kelly. “Playing against one of the most recognizable brands in the world in our inaugural home match only heightens the anticipation and makes this a truly historic moment in Charlotte sports history.”

The full MLS schedule will be announced later this year.

“We’ve been bold in making our goals known for this match—to achieve a sellout crowd and have the most attended game in league history—and we’re confident everyone across the Carolinas will come together to create an unrivaled environment to help bring home the first of many points at Bank of America Stadium.”

Miguel Ángel Ramirez will make his debut with the team as the head coach. some other scheduling notes include the MLS Cup, which will be held on November 5th, two weeks ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.