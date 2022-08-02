CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Major League Soccer announced on Tuesday that Charlotte FC’s match against Columbus Crew that was suspended last Saturday due to severe weather will resume play on Wednesday, October 5 at 7:00 p.m.

Per league policy, the match will recommence with the same players on the field and substitutes available as when the match was initially postponed.

The match was halted in the 16th minute and will recommence at that time.

Original tickets for the match will remain valid for the new date and are updated and ready to be managed through the Charlotte FC app.