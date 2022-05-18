CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte FC is officially set to face off against English Premier League side Chelsea FC at Bank of America Stadium on July 20, the club confirmed Tuesday.

Queen City News first reported in April that the West London group would travel to Charlotte for an international friendly match.

“Charlotte is a soccer city and to host Chelsea FC, one of the biggest clubs in the world, for an international friendly this summer is an incredible opportunity to showcase our region as a soccer hotbed,” said Charlotte FC President Joe LaBue. “It is also an excellent opportunity for our players to play against the top competition in the world, and to continue to showcase our Club on a global stage.”

Chelsea FC are six-time English Champions and the 2021 UEFA Champions League winners.

The Club said Wednesday that Charlotte FC season-ticket holders will have first access to tickets in a discounted pre-sale Thursday at 10 a.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on May 25.

Kick-off time has not been set, the club said.