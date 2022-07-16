MIAMI, Fla. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Yordy Reyna had the game of his life Saturday night, posting two goals in the first half, but it wouldn’t be enough.

FC earned no points in the 3-2 loss versus Inter Miami. The match was delayed due to severe weather in the area.

Reyna stole the show in the 1st minute, posting his first goal of the match off a perfect through ball by Swiderski.

Goalie didn't even have time to blink it happened so fast! pic.twitter.com/vuOEX7lCMq — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) July 17, 2022

Reyna wasn’t done yet. He notched his second in the first half’s final minutes off a bending ball straight to the suitable upper 90.

Man, this weather delay must've done something to him 😂 pic.twitter.com/JeRH89Iv45 — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) July 17, 2022

The second half was all Miami.

Robbie Taylor swerved his way through the FC box, ripping a grounder to the bottom left of the net, away from Khalina’s mitts.

Next up was Gonzalo Higuain, who received a beautiful pass over the Charlotte defensemen’s heads and finished calmly.

This was the equalizer.

GONZALO. 🔥



Clinical from Higuain to pull #InterMiamiCF level. pic.twitter.com/PjZFaO4FPB — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 17, 2022

Miami took the game away in added minutes and scored one last time, putting the match away.

Emerson Rodríguez put the game on ice in one of the most electrifying MLS comebacks this year.

Charlotte FC will be back in action in their most anticipated match of the year at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Bank of America Stadium.

They will take on Chelsea in an international friendly.