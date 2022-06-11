CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Charlotte FC claimed revenge on the New York Red Bulls with a 2-0 win at BofA Stadium Saturday afternoon.

This was the second meeting between the teams; the Red Bulls spoiled FC’s hopes at the U.S. Open Cup title with a 3-1 dub in May.

Saturday, however, Ben Bender refused to allow history to repeat, scoring an immaculate goal in the final seconds of the first half. He controlled a high pass from Ortiz, turned to goal, and fired a stinger near the left post.

Former head coach Miguel Ángel Ramírez was fired about a week ago, and interim head coach Christian Lattanzio spoke on the group’s efforts at halftime.

“I think that the boys are doing really well,” said Lattanzio. “There is room for improvement.”

Derrick Jones put the nail in the coffin, with his first career MLS goal in the 91st minute.

The much-needed win is the perfect jumpstart to Lattanzio’s beginning at the helm of Charlotte’s newest club.

FC will play the Columbus Crew in Ohio next Saturday at 7:30 p.m.