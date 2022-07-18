CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — To say today was a busy day at Bank of America Stadium would be a bit of an understatement.

In just two days, Charlotte FC takes on Premiere League’s Chelsea FC at home. The only problem? Chelsea FC has a stipulation that they only play on natural grass.

“Preparing for this takes a lot of logistical maneuvering to get this to where it is today,” said Dave Mongon, Senior Director of Infrastructure for Tepper Sports.

Mongon and the grounds crew have been rolling out the red carpet for Chelsea FC (or in this case, rolling out the green grass).

“Premiere League is a little bit different than MLS. Premiere League plays all strictly on grass,” Mongon said.

The crew has been working around the clock since Garth Brooks sang his last song Saturday night at BofA Stadium.

“After they moved out, then this team moves in,” Mongon said. “So last night at midnight, we started rolling out the Geotech-style membrane, which is the protective layer between the flooring and the sod.”

The sod, Tahoma 31 Bermuda, was grown according to Charlotte FC’s specifications at Carolina Green, a local company that supplies sod to numerous colleges and professional sports teams.

“The sod farm is about 30 minutes away,” Mongon said, “So they started harvesting the grass last night at 8 p.m. and started rolling trucks in. There were 30 trucks that came in to deliver the grass.”

On Wednesday, an estimated 50,000 fans will watch the two teams battle it out on the new pitch, but who has the advantage?

Charlotte FC midfielder, Brandt Bronico, doesn’t seem to think the sod will spoil their chances. He told Queen City News, “I don’t really let the conditions determine how I approach the game, so we’re going to go out there and play soccer. If it’s turf or grass it doesn’t matter to me.”

The grounds crew is hoping people watching the match won’t notice the grass was installed just two days prior. Chelsea is currently practicing in Orlando right now and will come to Charlotte for game day. Charlotte FC is practicing at McAlpine Park until the field is ready tomorrow afternoon.

Next, a company that’s FIFA-certified will come in and make sure the field is up to their playing standards.

Queen City News asked how much the transformation cost, but Charlotte FC reps didn’t have the exact number.

Wednesday night’s game kicks off at 7:00 p.m.