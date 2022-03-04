CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Saturday marks a historic day for the City of Charlotte as Charlotte FC makes their home debut on the biggest stage in American soccer. CLTFC’s first home match will air primetime Saturday night against L.A. Galaxy and will be nationally televised on FOX.

The L.A. Galaxy started off their season beating the 2021 MLS Cup champions, NYCFC, and will look to keep their momentum going early in the season, team officials said.

L.A. Galaxy will be playing in a potential MLS record-breaking crowd in favor of the home team. More than 74,000 tickets have been sold ahead of Saturday.

This will be the first time that Charlotte FC will play in front of their fans in a competitive match and will be an opportunity to add to their history by scoring their first-ever goal and first-ever win, team officials said.

MATCH

It will be held at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022

HOW TO TUNE IN

Charlotte Sports Live will hold a pregame show live at 7 p.m. The match will air immediately after CSL’s pregame coverage at 7:30 p.m. on Queen City News (Local, FOX)

WATCH WITH FANS

If you can’t make it to the match. Click here for Charlotte FC’s full 2022 Bar Network and catch the match with fans across North and South Carolina.

TRAFFIC IMPACT

The following streets will be closed for most of Saturday, March 5:

Graham Street between MLK Blvd. and Mint St.

Mint St. between Graham St. and First St.

Stonewall St. between Mint St. and Church St.