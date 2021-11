CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – He’s the most prolific signing in Charlotte FC’s short history, and now he’s headlining Charlotte Sports Live.

Premier League Winner Christian Fuchs drops by CSL to give us an update on how his teammates are bonding together while playing the USL’s playoffs with the Charlotte Independence.

We also find out how he’s been adjusting to life in the Queen City and learn about the origins of his name in Soccer.”