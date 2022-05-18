CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – He’s the hottest name in Charlotte sports.

Andre Shinyashiki, Charlotte FC’s newest member, has elevated the group’s performance drastically since he arrived in the Queen City.

“I actually think the team is extremely competitive,” Shinyashiki said. “We have a lot of quality players, depth, players at each position.”

The former 2019 Rookie of the Year was acquired from the Colorado Rapids for general allocation money on May 3.

Shinyashiki has not disappointed.

The Brazillian has already scored two goals — one in his debut match, the other in a dominant U.S. Open Cup win where FC chalked five goals.

“I’m so fortunate to play in front of these fans,” Shinyashiki said after his debut match. “This is amazing. It’s one of a kind for sure.”

We were fortunate enough to have Shinyashiki on CSL Tuesday night, discussing his first experiences with the team, how he feels being in the Queen City, the U.S. Open Cup, and more.

Not to mention, officially, as of Wednesday, Charlotte will be playing Chelsea FC at Bank of America Stadium on July 20.

Officially Official. We reported it to you last month, but here ya go just in case. Someone convince Pulisic to come home. pic.twitter.com/ju5pAsgPzb — Christian Audi (@TheEpicAudi) May 18, 2022

“I think it’s a really cool experience to play teams in Europe,” Shinyashiki said. “A lot of the guys on the team strive to play in Europe or have played in Europe. The fans are going to show out.”