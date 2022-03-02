CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Saturday is the day. History will be made, and you can be a part of it — right here on Queen City News.

Charlotte FC will host the LA Galaxy at Bank of America Stadium.

Charlotte Sports Live will hold a pregame show live at 7 p.m. The match will air immediately after CSL’s pregame coverage at 7:30 p.m.

Over 74,000 tickets have been sold. The fan attendance is set to break MLS history.

Reach for the match has gone global as ticketholders represent 12 countries and 48 states around the U.S.

Last supporters chant practice before the real thing 🥁 pic.twitter.com/I6qa8p7mIP — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) March 2, 2022

Fans continue to ramp up the energy for what could be “one of the biggest events in Carolina sports history,” according to FC’s midfielder Brandt Bronico.

FC aims for their first win as a franchise following a 3-0 loss last Saturday against D.C. United.