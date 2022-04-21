(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Charlotte FC learned who their next opponent will be in the U.S. Open Cup.

With the random drawing comes Charlotte FC’s fate for the round of 32 in the Open Cup, taking on the Richmond Kickers on May 11.

This means Charlotte is one of 21 MLS teams making the cut to the round of 32, which is an accomplishment in itself with the U.S. Open initially starting with more than 100 teams in the field.

Triumphant Advance

But to even advance to the fourth round of the Open Cup, Charlotte FC had to first take down the Greenville Triumph last night and that’s exactly what they did.

Taking a quick trip to South Carolina and the supporters showed out again. Charlotte FC’s first goal came from Titi Ortiz in the 39th minute to put Charlotte ahead. The game came down to extra minutes and some key rotations, but a goal from Harrison Afful in extra time. It gave CLTFC another historic win, their first in the Open Cup.

What’s Next?

Now, it’s back to their MLS schedule. They’ll travel to Colorado for a Saturday night meeting with the Rapids. The Crown are still looking for their first win away from home in league play.

