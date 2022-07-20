CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Charlotte FC defeated Chelsea FC 5-3 in penalty kicks Wednesday night in their most anticipated match as a franchise.

The international friendly match came as The Blues tour the USA as part of their preseason preparations for their upcoming season.

Chelsea remained in clear control out of the gates, offensively applying pressure and punching out multiple shots on goal.

Momentum began to shift, however, when Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic, the American, earned a yellow card inside of FC’s box.

From that point forward, Charlotte saw opportunities on goal, most notably on a cross that Karol Świderski nearly put away with his head.

Ultimately, Pulisic got his revenge and scored after a deflection in the 30th minute.

That score carried into halftime, where each group decided to make substitutions and pull all their starters.

In the 91st minute, a penalty kick was awarded on a handball by a Chelsea defender, and Daniel Rios put the ball in the back of the net, leveling the match at 1-all by the final whistle.

The match went into penalty kicks to decide the winner.

That’s where Charlotte claimed victory.

KAMIL SENDS IT HOME! VICTORY!



CLT: ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

CFC: ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) July 21, 2022

Charlotte FC will travel to Toronto to take on their club on Saturday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m.