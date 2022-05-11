RICHMOND, Va. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Charlotte FC dominated the Richmond Kickers 5-1 in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 Wednesday.

The group started with many second-line players, and each of those starters was outstanding in the total team win.

FC got off to a promising start, as Rios found the back of the net in the 34th minute.

Richmond got in on the action just after the second half began. Moran Correa answered with one of his own in the 53rd minute, bringing the score to one-all.

That was the last time the match would be tied as FC showered a plethora of goals on the Kickers in the second half.

The squad saw goals by Reyna in the 54th and two by McKinzie Gaines in the 58th and 61st. Richmond could only watch as their U.S Open Cup hopes were squashed.

Things we love to see 😍 pic.twitter.com/QnVe7VvAw0 — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) May 11, 2022

Naturally, Shinyashiki topped it off with one of his own in the 86th.

Charlotte will advance to the next round of the U.S. Open Cup with the win.

FC will be back in Bank of America Stadium Saturday to take on CF Montreal at 7:00 p.m.