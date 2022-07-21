CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — CSL has learned that Charlotte FC is still looking for their team headquarters, and it won’t be the former Eastland Mall site.
Tepper Sports and Entertainment says “there are no plans at this time, but we are always open to discussing opportunities to improve the greater Charlotte community.”
