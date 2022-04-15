(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Charlotte FC preps for the New England Revolution Saturday night. Manager Miguel Angel Ramirez talks about why the Crown’s confidence is at an all-time high.

More offensive help

Charlotte FC is still riding high after knocking off Atlanta, and now they might get even more offensive help. Kamil Jozwiak has officially joined the Crown for several training sessions so far this week, and could be put into the line-up this weekend when Charlotte travels up to New England to play the Revs.

Joswiak says he’s feeling good, and could play just under the full 90.

Exceeding expectations, still a long way to go

The Crown has exceeded expectations so far over their first seven matches. In fact, after this weekend’s win, the team is sitting fifth overall in the Eastern Conference. But there’s a long way to go before we can start thinking about the playoffs as a possibility.

On the road to Foxborough

For a young team like this, the one match at a time mentality is important. The next team on the agenda is New England, Saturday night in Foxborough. The Revolution have one win this season, so it’s another chance for FC to keep pace with the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

Good news for the Crown, their confidence is at an all-time high.

