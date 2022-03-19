CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte FC won their first match in franchise history Saturday night, routing New England with a final of 3-1.

29,318 fans were in attendance to witness history at Bank of America Stadium.

FC lost their first three matches of the season failing to score in either of the first two. However, Adam Armour found the back of the net for FC’s first goal ever versus Atlanta United, giving the group offensive momentum as they rolled into their match versus Revolution.

That momentum was on full display as Karol Swiderski put FC up just six minutes into the match on a gorgeous goal from the top of the box.

“We deserved this win today,” Swiderski said after the match. “I’m so happy for our performance. I’m so happy to be here.”

That score would carry the teams into the half, as the second got out to a speedy start.

Kristijan Kahlina earned a yellow card in the 54th minute, setting up Revolution’s Carles Gil for a penalty kick. He answered the call giving New England their first goal of the match.

But Swiderski was not done yet.

Just minutes after Revolution’s goal, he responded with yet another. A one-touch skipper slid through the Earl Edwards mitts, beaming near the upper 90. FC went up 2-1.

FC continued to make the most in an evenly possessed match. When the team had opportunities on goal, they were hitting.

Charlotte found the back of the net once more in the 64th minute. Ben Baller decided to join the fun.

“It’s amazing,” said Baller. “I’m just so grateful for this opportunity. We stuck to the plan and it worked out for us tonight.”

This put FC in a great position, and they closed out the game from that point on.

FC will travel to Cincinnati to take on their club Saturday, March 26 at 5:00 p.m.