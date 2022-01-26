Charlotte FC welcomes Karol Swiderski

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The strike the Queen City has been waiting for is finally here and will be for the foreseeable future. Charlotte FC announced the signing of newly-signed designated player Karol Swiderski on Wednesday.

Shocking to some, as he held offers from Seria and is considered a Bundesliga-level talent.

The striker is Charlotte’s first designated player. For those who aren’t familiar, the “DP” rule allows MLS teams to sign players who are outside their salary cap. Sources say CLTFC acquired Swiderski from Greek club Paok for 5 million dollars.

With his former club, Swiderski scored 35 goals and 14 assists in 135 appearances. He also scored 6 goals in 14 games for the Polish national team.

Fans first chance to see the new striker in action will be at the conclusion of preseason on February 12 at the Carolina Challenge Cup.