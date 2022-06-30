(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Folks, we have night-time soccer at Bank of America Stadium. It’s a rare weekday game for Charlotte and a whole lot of festivities are planned.

Thursday night is not just about the MLS game in uptown Charlotte. It’s also Pride Night. Players will be wearing special warm-up shirts and then they’ll be giving out armbands to fans.

After the match, the Charlotte FC United team, a squad of special Olympic athletes, are in action for the first time taking on Atlanta.

.@CharlotteFC is keeping its hand secret. They will not reveal who is playing against Austin until line up cards are released. Look for that around 6. Make sure to join me at 4, to talk about the game and all the festivities from BOA Stadium on @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/IBczY44qN9 — Mike Lacett (@mikelacett) June 30, 2022

As for the game itself, after two matches on the road, playing at Bank of America Stadium should be music to the crown’s ears! They’ve won six games this season, and all have been at home.

However, things don’t figure to be easy Thursday night. Austin FC is third in the West, plus Charlotte FC is still dealing with several issues. They should have some players back, but not everyone, making interim Christian Lattanzio’s job a little harder.

The game starts at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 30.

Be sure to tune in to Charlotte Sports Live starting at 11 p.m. for a full recap.