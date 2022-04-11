CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Midfielder Jordy Alcivar, goalkeeper Kristijan Khalina, and head coach Miguel Angel Ramirez were named to the MLS Team of the Week Monday.

The three are coming off FC’s first inaugural rematch, where they defeated Atlanta United with a 1-0 final.

Alcivar notably scored an incredible “Olimpico” goal off a corner kick. This was the Ecuadorian’s first in Charlotte.

Khalina kept the second clean sheet of the season.

















The group will travel to New England to take on the Revolution next Saturday at 7:30 p.m.