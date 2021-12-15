Charlotte FC to make home debut on Fox 46; team forecasts 74K sold tickets

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After a pandemic-delayed franchise launch, Charlotte FC has finally released a full schedule for the upcoming and highly anticipated inaugural 2022 season.

Home matches will be played at Bank of America Stadium and upgrades are being made to accommodate match days including the fan experience and the pitch.

The 34-game regular season begins Saturday, February 26 with a 6 p.m. match at DC United, who did not make the playoffs this past season.

The Queen City will be rocking the following week when FC returns home for its inaugural home contest at Bank of America Stadium Saturday, March 5th (7:30 p.m., Fox 46 Charlotte). 74,000 tickets are expected to be sold for the match, which would make it the largest in league history. CLTFC will be featured in eight national broadcasts in 2022.

Another date to mark on your calendar will be a visit to BofA Stadium from defending MLS Cup champions NYCFC Saturday, September 10th.

Here is a full look at the schedule. Single-game tickets can be purchased here beginning in January.