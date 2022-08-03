United dealt FC their first loss as an MLS team in February. (Courtesy: Charlotte FC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Charlotte FC defeated D.C. United 3-0 Wednesday, in what would be their sweetest revenge tour yet.

United dealt FC their first loss as an MLS team in February.

Charlotte wasted no time, scoring in the 13th minute of the match off an own goal.

Steve Birnbaum was awarded the score from the deflection of a Karol Świderski header.

We love you Own Goal 💙 pic.twitter.com/iB40vsrebd — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) August 3, 2022

FC held their ground into the half, and the score did not budge.

In the second, they began to dominate; a barrage of goals from Charlotte found the back of the net.

The first came via Świderski, off a robust shot deflection from Yordy Reyna in the 64th minute.

Full team effort fo sho 💪 pic.twitter.com/OHXozCzd8f — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) August 4, 2022

The next came just three minutes later.

Quinn McNeill notched his first career goal with the club in the 67th minute, off a total team effort.

The play initially saw a cross and header attempt by Świderski, which ultimately fell to Orrin Gaines’ foot. He played a simple ball back into the box for McNeill to finish.

FC will host the Chicago Fire FC on Saturday, August 6, at 7:00 p.m.