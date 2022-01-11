Charlotte FC selects Terps MF Bender as No. 1 pick in 2022 MLS SuperDraft

QUEEN CITY NEWS – Charlotte FC selected midfielder Ben Bender from the University of Maryland as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft on Tuesday.

Born in Baltimore, Bender is a 6″, 150-pound sophomore for the Terps and is a First-Team All-American. FC’s Sporting Director Zoran Krneta announced the selection during the draft show Tuesday.

The club kicks off its inaugural Major League Soccer campaign Saturday, February 26, in the U.S. capital facing DC United. Charlotte FC debuts in the Queen City at Bank of America Stadium the following week hosting the LA Galaxy on March 5 (7:30 p.m. on Queen City News). The club is forecasting 74,000 sold tickets for the home opener.

The club will be featured on eight national TV broadcasts. Charlotte FC becomes the 28th MLS club. Also debuting in 2022 will be new stadiums for Nashville and St. Louis.

Single-match tickets go on sale on January 14.