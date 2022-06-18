COLUMBUS, Ohio (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Charlotte FC recorded a point in a 1-1 draw versus the Columbus Crew Saturday evening.

FC entered the match off a 2-0 win against the New York Red Bulls. Saturday’s match was their second since firing their former head coach Miguel Ángel Ramírez.

The match remained even through a majority of the first half; however, an improbable mistake by FC keeper Kristijan Kahlina gave Columbus a 1-0 lead entering halftime.

The error led to Erik Hurtado punching one home in the 41st minute.

Goals in back-to-back games 👊@MiguelBerry92 provides the pressure and Erik Hurtado capitalizes.#Crew96 | 1-0 pic.twitter.com/r5FgHgegV6 — The Crew (@ColumbusCrew) June 19, 2022

Luckily for FC, an opportunity on goal presented itself in the second half.

The equalizer came in the 49th minute when Erik Hurtado ripped a shot on the nearside post, but the keeper saved that shot.

It was the follow by Andrew Shinyashiki that led to the 1-1 score.

That score remained through the final whistle.

FC will be back in action next Saturday at 7:30 p.m. against CF Montréal.