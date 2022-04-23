COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte traveled to Colorado to face the Rapids, where they came by their first tie as a franchise, with a 0-0 final.

FC entered the match after securing their first U.S. Open Cup win against the Greenville Triumph Wednesday evening.

The club was aggressive, rocking the fresh mint uniforms. At times, they were overly aggressive.

Jordy Alcivar earned a yellow card in the 44th minute, Guzman Corujo slated one in the 53rd, and Christian Ortiz wrote his name in the 63rd.

Back-and-fourth action saw multiple opportunities from both teams displayed through the 68th minute. FC recorded 11 shots on goal, and Rapids recorded 8.

The 68th minute is also where Ramirez decided to make changes for the club.

Ben Bender came in, relieving Jordy Alcivar of his duty on the night.

FC’s best opportunity came on a breakaway in the 90th minute. But to their great surprise, an unbelievable save by Rapids keeper William Yarbrough kept FC off the scoreboard.

The game would end nil-nil.

Charlotte will Travel to Orlando, where they will face the Orlando City SC next Saturday, April 30, at 7:30 p.m.