CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Weather delayed kickoff and then a lightning strike delayed the match before the Charlotte FC contest was finally postponed around 11:45 p.m. Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium.

FC was set to face the Columbus Crew (7-5-9) at 7 p.m. before storms moved through the area.

At 6:36 p.m. CLT FC (8-12-2) said lightning was in the area and the weather policy went into effect. This continued for hours until the team announced kickoff would happen at 10:08 p.m.

Around 10:35 p.m. lightning was confirmed within an 8-mile radius and the match was delayed, and then postponed around 11:45 p.m.

The team says they’ll be announcing a makeup date for the match within the coming days.

Charlotte FC currently sits in eighth place in the Eastern Conference with 11 matches remaining.