(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Charlotte FC is methodically putting together their roster – on and off the field. Eric Krakauer wins the job as the team’s play-by-play announcer.

Krakauer has called games featuring the world’s biggest leagues, teams, and players. Now he is on FOX Charlotte’s Charlotte Sports Live.

Krakauer says it’s a very real possibility the team will make the playoffs when they start their inaugural Major League Soccer season in 2022.