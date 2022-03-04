CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The long line made it look like game day, but this line was for something Charlotte FC fans in the University area have been waiting for.

A safe place to play the game they love.

“These mini-pitches are what it’s all about,” said Charlotte FC owner, David Tepper. “We’re happy that the Camino mini-pitch is one of three that we have, and I think we’re going to double that number in Charlotte.”

Camino, a local nonprofit provides a lot of services to the community, and this field will be one more way for aspiring players to practice, play games, and hopefully realize dreams on a field right under the mural of the team they hope to play for when they grow up.

“I finally get a chance to kick the ball, and finally make a goal, and I think I like it,” said Caleb Corrales, after playing a match.

“Three months I actually quit my other soccer game,” said Ruben Lopez-Cabrera, as he waited to get back on the field. “I can’t believe I’m playing again.”

This is all part of the Charlotte FC “Pitches for Progress Initiative.”

Team owners, with sponsor Ally bank, and the commissioner of Major League Soccer scored the first goal on the field.

The overall goal is to build 22 of these mini replica fields.

“We hope you get an opportunity to enjoy this,” said Andrea Brimmer, chief marketing officer and public relations officer for Ally Bank. “I never got a chance to play on a pitch this nice, so you’re going to have a blast.”

The real winners are the players in the community, mainly the children. Major League Soccer commissioner, Don Garber, says the league is happy to have Charlotte FC in the fold and he knows a great product starts with community support on and off the field.

“A network game on Fox, 74,000 people strong, one of the biggest games that will take place in our league history,”- added Garber. “So, thank you to everybody and can’t wait for a great future together.”