Charlotte FC holds expansion draft ahead of inaugural season

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The Queen City’s newest professional sports team added some new faces Tuesday night. Charlotte FC held its expansion draft in front of a boisterous crowd of some of their most fervent supporters.

“This is what soccer is. We get dressed up, we get loud and crazy,” said Chico Sanchez, a Charlotte FC who came to the match in an outfit resembling Dia De Los Muertos, Day of the Dead, complete with a sombrero and meticulously crafted mask. “You’ll see me wearing this at every game.”

MLS rules allow expansion teams to draft five players from other teams that aren’t on the protected list. Before the draft, each team is allowed to protect 12 players. Everyone else is free game.

The team selected Austin FC forward McKenzie Gaines, Atlanta United Defender Anton Walkes and DC United Defender Joseph Mora.

“They really want to come. They are excited to come. And I’m excited to work with them,” said Head Coach Miguel Angel Ramirez.

Two other players, Tristan Blackmon and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, were both traded away shortly after the draft.

Ramirez was excited about the defense potential that Walkes and Mora bring to the team, believing that a strong defense is important to build around. Meanwhile, Ramirez raved about the speed he sees from Gaines.

Charlotte FC now has 14 players on the roster.

Fans like Jay Landskroener, one of the founders of the supporters group Mint City Collective, say soccer fans are in for a unique experience when the teams take the pitch next year.

“It’s part of the duty of fans to make sure we build that atmosphere and build and environment here in charlotte that other teams will want to mimic and be like,” said Landskroener.

The season begins Feb. 26. The inaugural home match at Bank of America Stadium will be held March 5 against the LA Galaxy.