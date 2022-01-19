Charlotte FC holds 1st preseason practice

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Charlotte FC held their first preseason practice inside Bank of America Stadium, but that wasn’t the original plan.

Thanks to winter storm Izzy, the team had to change venues from Clemson University to uptown charlotte— a last-minute change that didn’t’ seem to bother Coach Miguel Angel Ramirez.

But that’s not been the only hurdle for CLTFC—the team is still looking to sign 5-7 more players to their roster before the start of the season including two strikers and two wingers.

The financial piece of signing players is huge for a new expansion team but so are players’ willingness to come.

Fortunately, CLTFC has players like Christian Makoon, who not only gives the team five at center back, but he has been a part of an expansion team before at Inter Miami.

Now with the preseason officially underway, it’s time for Coach Miguel Angel Ramirez to install his type of play which has been explained as more physically demanding, and that makes this preseason even more important for players to condition and adjust before their first match on February 26.