CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte FC has released Head Coach Miguel Ángel Ramírez, team officials announced Tuesday.

According to Charlotte FC, Ramírez was informed by Spring Director Sporting Director Zoran Krneta and President Joe LaBue that he will not continue as the head coach in the club’s first year.

“This is a difficult decision, but one we feel is best for the team at this time,” said Owner David Tepper. “I want to thank Miguel and his staff for their hard work during our first season and wish them the best in their future endeavors.”

Assistant Coach Christian Lattanzio will serve as Interim Head Coach for the remainder of the season.

Charlotte FC said Assistant Coach Mikel Antía, Head Fitness Coach Cristobal Fuentes Nieto, and First Team Video Analyst Luis Piedrahita will also depart with Ramirez.

Goalkeeper Coach Andy Quy will remain on staff.

Charlotte FC Sporting Director Zoran Krneta said he is excited for Lattanzio to take the reins.

“He is a very experienced coach who has made a tremendous impact on our squad,” Krneta said.

Lattanzio was previously an assistant coach at OGN Nice, New York City FC and Manchester City’s Elite Development Squad.

Under Ramirez’s leadership, Charlotte FC went 5-8-1 in 14 league games in the 2022 season. No reason was given for the decision to fire him.

The Club’s next game will be against the New York Red Bulls on June 11 at 3 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium.