CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The night was to learn all the rules and procedures outside and inside of Bank of America Stadium for the inaugural Charlotte FC match. But the real party started walking from the tailgate to the stadium.

The event was for the different booster clubs of the team. Each waving a flag, and all coming together in song.

“Seeing everybody walking, the crowd they had, and the energy that they were bringing definitely convinced me that the march up is pretty important,” said fan, John Acetei.

That was just a taste of the energy fans plan to bring as the Queen City’s MLS team takes the stage. With chants about ‘Party like it’s Mint City’ and the ‘Mighty White and Blue,’ Bank of America Stadium has a chance to be one of the loudest in the league.

“I thought it was very fun and exciting,” added Bo Betler-Hodges. “I really liked the chants; it was just electrifying.”

The electricity you could feel with every word.

“We went to the Charleston game,” said Nancy Betler. “It was nuts, it was absolutely nuts, and our supporter section blew them away. So, I can only imagine what it’s going to be like then.”

“We both love soccer and having a professional team in Charlotte is amazing,” said Van O’Neill, as she was leaving the stadium.

The team released 16 different chants, and all say let’s get the season started.

“I didn’t know any of them before tonight,” added C J O’Neill. “So I just learned tonight, and it was pretty easy.”