CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Charlotte FC won 2-1 in a down-to-the-wire match against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC Sunday evening.

FC aimed to avenge their loss the week prior, where Montréal defeated them in a 2-0 thrashing.

On the contrary, the Whitecaps are the only MLS team without a single point on the road. They played the match without their starting or backup keepers (due to injury), leaving 17-year-old Max Anchor guarding the objective.

However, the teenager could take a breath a bit as Vancouver stole a goal just two minutes into the match.

Tosaint Ricketts drilled a loose ball off a critical mistake by Christian Fuchs at the 18, setting the score at one-nil.

But Charlotte did not hesitate to get back into this one. Within six minutes removed from a demoralizing goal, Shinyashiki answered the call again, scoring his third in an FC uniform.

The groups were level at the break.

Unfortunately for Charlotte, Fuchs went down early in the second and would not return.

FC finally broke through in the 85th minute when Daniel Rios was in the right place at the right time, knocking in a bouncing ball, and lifting FC to their first lead in the match.

That lead would not budge until the clock hit its 96th minute.

Right place, right time 🙌 pic.twitter.com/56nBNWuwIY — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) May 22, 2022

Charlotte will take on the New York Red Bulls in the U.S. Open Cup round of 16 on Wednesday at 8:00 p.m.