CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte FC lost a tough one to CF Montréal, 2-0, Saturday evening.

FC flattened the Richmond Kickers 5-1 in their second U.S. Open match Wednesday, hoping to carry that momentum into Montréal’s showdown.

Montréal was extremely aggressive, pressing FC’s formation to its limits.

In a dominating first half, Mihailovic ultimately found the back of the net in the 45th minute.

After the first, Charlotte needed a big regroup, hoping for any life in the second.

They came out swinging, with multiple shots on goal right out of the gates. However, after the initial surge of aggression from FC, Montréal took over once again.

CF topped it off with another goal in the 67th minute by Johnston.

FC was fighting to avoid another goal for the remainder of the match.

The team will be back at Bank of America Stadium next Sunday, May 22, at 5:00 p.m. to take on the Vancouver Whitecaps FC.