HOUSTON (AP) — Andre Shinyashiki’s goal led Charlotte FC to a 2-1 victory Sunday over the Houston Dynamo.

Shinyashiki’s game-winner came in the 74th minute to put Charlotte (7-10-2) up 2-0. Brandt Bronico assisted the goal.

Fafa Picault scored the only goal for the Dynamo (6-9-3).

Charlotte outshot the Dynamo 9-6. Both teams had three shots on goal.

Kristijan Kahlina saved two of the three shots he faced for Charlotte. Steve Clark saved two of the four shots he faced for the Dynamo.

Both teams next play Saturday, with Charlotte hosting Nashville while the Dynamo host Dallas.