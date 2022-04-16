FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte FC lost to New England 2-1 in their second inaugural rematch Saturday evening.

Their first came a week ago when they avenged an early-season loss to Atlanta United and a trio from the FC squad was named to the MLS Team of the Week after the emotional victory.

The same could not be said for Saturday’s match, however. FC gave a last-second effort but fell behind very early when Adam Buksa buried a header off a beautiful cross in the 8th minute.

Got his head on it 🧠 pic.twitter.com/0VI3sTxKSR — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) April 17, 2022

Charlotte remained neck-and-neck in a sloppy first half, uniform with the Revolution in time of possession and shots on goal.

Incredible goalkeeping by Kahlina kept FC in it as they went into halftime only down 1-0.

In the second, the match began to slip away from Charlotte. Specifically, in the 72nd minute, where Matt Polster scored off a ricochet clear from FC defender Guzman Corujo.

Always follow the rebound 🎱 pic.twitter.com/VleVCgSGFR — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) April 17, 2022

The football club made it interesting after Christian Ortiz found the back of the net on a ripper in the 85th minute.

This would not be enough, as time was their true enemy. The match was called in the 94th minute.

Charlotte will travel to Colorado to take on the Rapids at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 23.