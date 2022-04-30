ORLANDO, Fla. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte FC’s comeback fell short against Orlando City with a 2-1 final.

The club had promising runs and looked extremely aggressive toward the end of the match, however, they couldn’t find the back of the net when they needed it most.

Orlando got off to a very quick start, finding a goal in the 16th minute. A pretty move in the box set up a ground cross to the back post.

That’s where Teixeira finished the job.

Following that, in the 45th minute, Orlando began to blow the match open.

Pereyra showed off serious speed in a coast-to-coast breakaway.

A simple cross to Torres after a one-on-one with goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina easily put them up 2-0 at the half.

FC refused to give in.

In the 60th minute, they were awarded a penalty kick. Christian Fuchs didn’t blink at the opportunity, calmly finished, and brought the game within reach for Charlotte once more.

The group saw plenty of opportunity on goal from that point forward but could not convert.

The two-goal first-half deficit was too much to overcome.

Charlotte will return home next Saturday, May 7 after being away for nearly a month. They will take on Miami at 3:30 p.m.