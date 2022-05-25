MONTCLAIR, N.J. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Charlotte FC was booted from the U.S. Open Cup after a 3-1 loss to New York Wednesday evening.

FC defeated Greenville and Richmond to reach the Round of 16.

“It was a scrappy game,” said Brandt Bronico. “When you play [the] Red Bulls it’s always gonna be a scrappy game.”

The match had a speedy start, and Patrky Klimala put New York up only two minutes into the game.

“They get one ball over the top and a tap in goal… it kind of lowered our spirits a little bit,” said Bronico. “But we kept fighting and we never gave up.”

FC responded rather quickly to the goal by Klimala. Daniel Rios scored in the 8th minute, his second in four days, leveling the match at one-all.

RELATED | Charlotte FC dubs in last-second thriller versus Vancouver

The teams headed to the break level, though FC dominated possession through most of the first.

Even with the lopsided time of possession, the Red Bulls saw 13 shots on goal through 60 minutes as opposed to Charlotte’s five.

New York ended up taking the lead once more in the 63rd minute when Dylan Nealis scored his first goal of 2022.

The Red Bulls didn’t look back. Tom Barlow would seal the deal in the 92nd minute, putting New York up 3-1, ending FC’s U.S. Open Cup run.

Charlotte will travel to Seattle Sunday to take on the Sounders at 9:30 p.m.