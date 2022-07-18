CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There is all kinds of gear at Glory Days Apparel in South End.

Owner J.D. Harris started selling Charlotte FC shirts a month before the first match.

“It really took us from here to like up here, it’s been great,” said Harris. “That initial drop we put a lot of energy into it, put out a lot of different styles and looks, and the fan base went crazy over it.”

According to Fanatics, Charlotte FC has one of the top selling merchandises in the league, which is to be expected for an expansion team, but on a local level the money is staying in the QC when it comes to sales at Glory Days.

Harris also is spreading the wealth, he works with a local screen printer and four local graphic designers.

It’s a collaboration that has netted a lot of fans, heading to Bank of America Stadium, every match day.

“So much of this has been driven by the fans of the team and the support groups and everything,” added Harris. “Word of mouth, they’re at the game and someone says, ‘I love that shirt, where did you get it?’ and they say ‘Glory Days Apparel’. Even if I am at a game, people will ask me, so it’s a lot of fun.”

The store has even put out a special shirt for the big Charlotte FC vs. Chelsea FC match. Add to that, the signature Misfit Queen shirt continues to be a big seller, and with Charlotte FC sales are shattering the glass ceiling. The goal now is to continue the success.

“It’s always the challenge keeping that momentum going, making sure the fan base is happy and even new stuff you put out that they are into. So, it’s definitely a big challenge.”