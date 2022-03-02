CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Getting over 70,000 people ready for a soccer match is a tough job.

“I’m excited because I love this,” said one fan of Charlotte FC. “This is everything for me, The soccer, the futbol.”

Charlotte FC held the final informational fan practice before the inaugural match against the LA Galaxy.

“We want to make sure our fans have a great time, but also a safe time,” said Charlotte FC chief fan officer, Shawn McIntosh. “And making sure the environment that our supporters have worked really hard to create is family-friendly, it’s inclusive, everybody knows where to be.”

A safe time includes working with the Charlotte Fire Department. One soccer tradition you won’t see is smoke bombs.

“These smoke bombs are actually considered a 1.4 explosive,” said Charlotte Fire chief inspector James Meyers. “When it is used as a pyrotechnic display it requires approval from the fire department, fire code official, and permit as well.”

Meyers has been working with the team, and supporter groups to spread the word or sound the drum so to speak. He says Saturday will be a learning experience for everyone.

“We’re going to be monitoring,” added Meyers. “The biggest thing with our job is educating.”

Education that includes new scanners at ticket gates, and other policies inside the stadium.

Meyers says when firefighters see prohibited material, there will be a warning, and crews will extinguish the flames. All in the name of safety and done in a way to establish a tradition the QC can maintain for years.

“All of this is relatively new to us and to see what we are going to experience, there is a lot of excitement around it,” said Meyers. “We are really excited about it as well.”