CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte FC has acquired the 2019 MLS Rookie of the Year, forward Andre Shinyashiki, from the Colorado Rapids.
The acquisition sent $225,000 in 2022 general allocation money and a conditional $175,000 if specific performance incentives are met.,
Shinyaskiki notched 16 goals and six assists during his career with the Rapids.
The Brazillian scored seven goals during his award-winning 2019 season and recorded three assists.
The former Denver University student was drafted 5th overall in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft and has played 86 matches for Colorado.