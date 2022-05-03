CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte FC has acquired the 2019 MLS Rookie of the Year, forward Andre Shinyashiki, from the Colorado Rapids.

The acquisition sent $225,000 in 2022 general allocation money and a conditional $175,000 if specific performance incentives are met.,

Shinyaskiki notched 16 goals and six assists during his career with the Rapids.

The Brazillian scored seven goals during his award-winning 2019 season and recorded three assists.

Forever a Burgundy Boy.



Thank you, Andre 👏 pic.twitter.com/CKo0aSdeN9 — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) May 3, 2022

The former Denver University student was drafted 5th overall in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft and has played 86 matches for Colorado.